New restaurant owner braves uncharted territory by opening during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Business owners say keeping a restaurant open during the pandemic is hard enough but imagine trying to open a new one during this time.

That’s exactly what business owner Kim Owens is doing in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas. The owner of Main Street Provisions, which opens in two days, said restaurants already are operating on very thin margins.

Currently, restaurants are limited to a 25% capacity to curb the spread of coronavirus and the Nevada Restaurant Association says there is a lack of federal aid and so far 15% Nevada restaurants have closed permanently due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Main Street Provisions will open will open with 12 employees and three managers. Eventually, the business will hire up to 28 employees after restrictions on restaurants ease.

Under the current restrictions, the restaurant will be able to seat 37 guests.

“Positive and hopeful is all I can do. I don’t believe in letting things drag you down. You just pull yourself up by your bootstraps, you figure out how you’re going to make it work. You take care of your employees, you make sure that the location, retail store, wherever you are is safe for your guests and you just forge forward,” Owens said.

She said staff go over safety practices every day.