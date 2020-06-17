‘Elio’ first Mexican restaurant to open at Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas will open their new contemporary Mexican restaurant, Elio on Thursday, June 18.

It will be the first Mexican restaurant at the resort, according to a Wynn spokesperson.

The resort partnered with renowned restaurateurs Enrique Olvera, Daniela Soto-Innes and Santiago Perez of Casamata, to bring the restaurant to life. The executive chef of the restaurant is Sarah Thompson.

Rooted in traditional Mexican flavors and seasonal ingredients, Elio’s menu is highlighted by signature dishes that include:

Tuna tataki rubbed in adobo with nopales, scallion and a smoked soy;

Whole red snapper served with herbs, citrus, corn tortillas and salsa crudo;

Herb guacamole with homemade tostadas;

Vibrant green mole made with pepitas, nuts and herbs served with Tokyo turnips a la plancha and hoja santa tortillas

The restaurant is opening with a three-course summer preview menu.

Guests can choose from dishes such as the striped Bass with ginger mojo and cucumber; carrots al pastor with piña butter, lamb barbacoa with shishito peppers and salsas; and for dessert tres leches with white chocolate and lime.

Elio’s lounge will offer a full menu, signature cocktails and nightly DJ.

Hours of Operation

Thursday and Sunday from 5:30 – 10 p.m. in the dining room 5:30 – 11 p.m. in lounge

Friday and Saturday from 5:30 – 11 p.m. in the dining room 5:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. in the lounge.



Beginning in July, the restaurant will serve brunch in the lounge every Saturday and Sunday.

Reservations are recommended and can be made by clicking HERE.