New resource launches to support, promote Nevada health professionals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is launching a new healthcare network today at 5:30 p.m. at the Mint Indian Bistro.

The Nevada Health Professionals Network (NHPN) plans on becoming the premier resource for health professionals and advocates for the medical community in Nevada, promoting the success of the Nevada medical community.

Physicians will be in attendance along with the Latin Chamber of Commerce, President of Clark County Medical Society, UNLV, and Roseman Medical group.

According to the event announcement, NHPN hopes to facilitate positive networking and business growth opportunities through an interdisciplinary team environment.

GOAL OF THE NETWORK

To create a team-based environment that allows professionals from all healthcare fields to work together toward enhancing patient care in the state of Nevada.

To advocate for healthcare issues and related public policy benefitting our general community, our patients, and our health care professionals.

To become a major resource for the recruitment and retention of high-quality health professionals by providing a network between members and community health groups and assets.

To maximize our efforts in enhancing Nevada health care by bringing major community assets and resources together with health care professionals and organizations.

Overall NHPN aims to contribute to the economic development, sustainment, and growth of our medical community in Nevada and enhance the level of care provided to our patients and community overall.

Additional Attendees: