LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Veterans and Community Resource Center in North Las Vegas will fill a void for veterans in the area, and provide a place to go for families that use the VA Medical Center.

The center opened on Oct. 31, offering services that veterans previously couldn’t get unless they went to Las Vegas or Henderson. It’s located at 3090 E. Centennial Pkwy., just west of Pecos Road. The building is just east of the Skyview YMCA. Among the services provided:

mental health and wellness services

housing services

employment services

education services

financial services

legal services

Walter Lescano stands outside the Veterans and Community Resource Center on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A ribbon-cutting event at the new Veterans and Community Resource Center in late October. The center opened on Oct. 31. (Courtesy, City of North Las Vegas)

The Veterans and Community Resource Center on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Veterans Services Coordinator Walter Lescano said the center centralizes services from community partners, reducing the steps necessary to get help.

It’s a unique situation, Lescano said. Although the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center is nearby, accessing all the services veterans need can still be a challenge in the valley. Now, the center is closing that gap.

In addition to nearby bus routes that serve the VA Medical Center, a shuttle bus will be available between the new center and the medical center. Route updates are currently underway and will take effect in the coming weeks. The convenience could help some vets and their families. “We noticed that veterans were camping out waiting for appointments in the parking lot,” Lescano said. Now, they will have a place to go, socialize and enjoy while they wait.

Mental health is among the most important issues to address for veterans, and just getting help can be a big step for many veterans. Lescano said the center will provide one-on-one help that they really need.

Access to computers is available at the center.

Lescano is a U.S. Navy veteran, a hospital corpsman when he was in the service. He said the services are provided by organizations including the Department of Veterans Services, Goodwill, U.S. VETS, the Salvation Army and many more coming on board as the center continues to ramp up.