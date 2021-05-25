New resorts, residencies and fans slated for big 2021 Vegas revival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From new resorts and residencies to football welcoming back fans and the rodeo coming back to town, Las Vegas has so much to look forward to in the coming months.

“Now, coming back and seeing this, it’s amazing and fun,” said one Vegas visitor. “It’s going to be exciting because people are just bored sitting at home.”

Usher and Bruno Mars lead the list of artists who plan to perform this summer. Celine Dion and Carrie Underwood are among several others who are set to have residencies at the brand-new Resorts World, opening in June.

Visitors and locals weighed in with their thoughts about it all.

“More money will come back to the area,” said local Bernie Brown. “That’s the biggest thing that is missing right now, getting the restaurants back open and getting Vegas back on its feet.”

“I think the first couple weeks it will be overwhelming,” said Allie Privitt, visiting from Tennessee. “I think it will be something to look forward to, but at the same time, it’s important to take safety precautions.”

Raider Nation will also return in a big way, with fans allowed inside Allegiant Stadium.

So, with all this to look forward to, many say they trust Vegas to make the right decision in opening venues up.

“I’d imagine it would be exciting for locals because they are probably used to a lot of people and just seeing a lot of people from all over the world,” said Joanna Hayes, visiting from Pennsylvania.