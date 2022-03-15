LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new residential community, The Reserve at Red Rock Canyon, was introduced in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday in the Red Rock National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas.

The development is being constructed in what was formerly known as Bonnie Springs Ranch, which closed in March of 2019.

The community will be a 65-acre development with 16 legacy estates ranging in size from two to four acres each, and will feature breathtaking views of Red Rock Canyon and other outdoor activities near the Spring Mountains. It will additionally include a resort, an outdoor amphitheater, a gourmet restaurant, and an event barn.

(Courtesy: The Reserve at Red Rock Canyon)

The Reserve has coordinated with BLM to ensure that community development plans are in alignment with the maintenance and conservation efforts in the area.

Homesites will start at $6.6 million, and the community’s infrastructure is expected to be completed by late Spring.

The community will officially be located at 16395 Bonnie Springs Rd.