New report shows Las Vegas among affordable places to live

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas is among the most affordable places to live by homeowners, according to a new report from Redfin.

Homebuyers continue to leave expensive places such as New York, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. as they are looking to buy homes in more affordable areas with better weather, according to real estate brokerage company Redfin,

Nationwide, 31.2% of Redfin.com users looked to move to a different area in the fourth quarter of 2021. That number is down from the record high of 31.5% in the first quarter of last year but is still up significantly from pre-pandemic levels, at 26.3%.

Homebuyers are flocking to relatively affordable areas such as Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Sacramento and Tampa.

/

Interest in relocating to a new part of the country rose with the onset of the pandemic and has remained elevated for nearly two years, the report found.

The report sampled about 2 million Redfin.com users who searched for homes across 111 different areas in the U.S in the fourth quarter,