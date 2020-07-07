New Report: Higher rates of face covering compliance at Southern Nevada businesses during July 6 observations

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 18: Tongs are used to give surgical masks to guests entering the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino after the property opened for the first time since being closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hotel-casinos throughout the state were allowed to open on June 4 as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. The Westgate, which first opened as the International in 1969, had planned to reopen with designated non-smoking, mask-required table games over half of its casino floor, as well as designated mask-required elevators. On Wednesday, citing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued an industry notice updating its health and safety policy. It dictates that all players at table and card games must wear face coverings if there is no barrier between the dealer and each player. The policy applies to spectators or anyone else within six feet of a game. Also, properties must offer face masks or cloth coverings to guests as they enter the casino or have dedicated signage alerting patrons that they are available. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since the Governor’s directive of wearing face coverings in public went into effect on June 26, approximately 67% of businesses in Southern Nevada and 86% of businesses in Northern Nevada were in compliance, according to the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations (NDIR). This is up one percent in Southern Nevada since the Division reported 66% from last Friday’s data.

The Division is conducting observations “in an effort to protect Nevada’s workers and educate businesses on the latest requirements so that Nevada can stay safe and stay open during the pandemic,” NDIR stated in a news release.

The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations has conducted 1,090 checks since stricter mask regulations went into practice about 10 days ago. Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials will conduct ongoing compliance enforcement. Gaming establishments will also be surveyed as part of the ongoing effort.

Initial observations have been conducted at small and large establishments including grocery stores, home improvement stores, clothing stores, gyms, hair and nail salons, and other retail locations where large groups of people may gather.

On Monday, July 6, officials visited 169 locations, including convenience stores, restaurants, auto sales and maintenance, pharmacies and general retail establishments.

Statewide compliance rate: 87% (up 11% from last report) Compliance rate in Northern Nevada: 89% Compliance rate in Southern Nevada: 79% (up 4% from last report)

The surveys concluded: Convenience stores: 74% compliance Pharmacies: 82% compliance General retail: 87% compliance Restaurants: 93% compliance Automobile sales and maintenance: 100% compliance



If non-compliance is found during an initial observation, the business is provided a written notice and request for voluntary compliance. A follow up visit by Nevada OSHA officials will be conducted. If the employer is still not in compliance and a violation is found, a notice of citation and penalty will be issued.

A maximum penalty of $134,940 can be assessed by OSHA.