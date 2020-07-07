New Report: Higher rates of face covering compliance at Southern Nevada businesses during July 6 observations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since the Governor’s directive of wearing face coverings in public went into effect on June 26, approximately 67% of businesses in Southern Nevada and 86% of businesses in Northern Nevada were in compliance, according to the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations (NDIR). This is up one percent in Southern Nevada since the Division reported 66% from last Friday’s data.
The Division is conducting observations “in an effort to protect Nevada’s workers and educate businesses on the latest requirements so that Nevada can stay safe and stay open during the pandemic,” NDIR stated in a news release.
The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations has conducted 1,090 checks since stricter mask regulations went into practice about 10 days ago. Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials will conduct ongoing compliance enforcement. Gaming establishments will also be surveyed as part of the ongoing effort.
Initial observations have been conducted at small and large establishments including grocery stores, home improvement stores, clothing stores, gyms, hair and nail salons, and other retail locations where large groups of people may gather.
On Monday, July 6, officials visited 169 locations, including convenience stores, restaurants, auto sales and maintenance, pharmacies and general retail establishments.
- Statewide compliance rate: 87% (up 11% from last report)
- Compliance rate in Northern Nevada: 89%
- Compliance rate in Southern Nevada: 79% (up 4% from last report)
- The surveys concluded:
- Convenience stores: 74% compliance
- Pharmacies: 82% compliance
- General retail: 87% compliance
- Restaurants: 93% compliance
- Automobile sales and maintenance: 100% compliance
If non-compliance is found during an initial observation, the business is provided a written notice and request for voluntary compliance. A follow up visit by Nevada OSHA officials will be conducted. If the employer is still not in compliance and a violation is found, a notice of citation and penalty will be issued.
A maximum penalty of $134,940 can be assessed by OSHA.