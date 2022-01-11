New recruits add to expanding North Las Vegas Fire Department

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department is expanding with the addition of 12 new firefighters joining the ranks.

The new graduates include nine firefighters and three firefighters-paramedics which will all undergo training and evaluation for the next six to eight months and will serve constituents from eight stations located across North Las Vegas.

Courtesy: NLVFD



Courtesy: NLVFD

The graduates were celebrated with a badge pinning and swearing-in ceremony held in North Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers.

North Las Vegas Fire Academy graduates complete an intense 20-week academy that introduces them to the basics of firefighting, emergency medical service (EMS) training, hazardous materials training, vehicle extrication, leadership, customer service, and community engagement.