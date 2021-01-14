NEW: Record 62 deaths in Nevada as COVID-19 test positivity up to 21.6%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada set a record with 62 COVID-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according to data released Thursday. The state’s test positivity rate increased slightly to 21.6%.

Data reported in the past 24 hours shows 46 of the 62 deaths were reported in Clark County. Nevada’s 14-day rolling average is now 21 deaths per day.

The 46 deaths reported in Clark County were the second-highest recorded, behind 47 on Jan. 6.

The state’s test positivity rate is steadily climbing. The record — 22.3 percent — was reported on Dec. 8, 2020.

Nevada is reporting 2,187 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,914 from Clark County. Nevada’s total cases are now at 256,172. Clark County has a total of 196,134.

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Nevada in 70 of the past 72 days.

There were 20,465 tests performed in the last day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

For the 13th week in a row, Clark County was flagged for elevated disease transmission. Clark County remains in the red on Nevada Health Response’s “county criteria tracker.” The county was flagged for elevated disease transmission after meeting the criteria of high case rates and high test positivity. Clark is one of 16 counties flagged in the tracker, updated daily on the DHHS Dashboard.

Clark County has a case rate of 2,057 per 100,000, and a test positivity of 22.6 percent.

These are highlights from Thursday’s data. Check back for the full report soon.

NEVADA COVID-19 MITIGATION EFFORTS

Governor Sisolak extended the state’s current mitigation measures another 30 days, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state. It was due to end Jan. 15, 2021.

During a news conference on Jan. 11, health officials Shannon Bennett and Candice McDaniel provided an update on revisions to the state’s vaccine playbook. Nevada is doing away with tiers and implementing a strategy meant to clarify priorities for vaccinating some people, while explaining that not everyone within an age group will be treated equally.

An important distinction comes in the two “lanes” to vaccination outlined in the playbook. There’s the “general population” lane, and there’s the “frontline/essential workforce” lane. To learn more, click HERE.

Nevada is currently working with the third version of the vaccine playbook, which outlines the state’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents.

Gov. Sisolak is continuing to urge the public not to let up on mask-wearing and social distancing.

