New ramp opens at Centennial Bowl from eastbound 215 Beltway to southbound US 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Centennial Bowl ramp opened Friday to carry traffic from the eastbound 215 Beltway to southbound US Highway 95.

The 290-foot-long, 30-foot-tall ramp eases traffic flow through the Centennial Bowl, replacing the previous US Highway 95 southbound access from the Oso Blanca Road-215 Beltway interchange, where there is a traffic signal.

“The new ramp enables direct freeway-to-freeway travel for greater efficiency and safety,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It eliminates the previous stop-and-go surface street travel that required sitting through a traffic signal to make a freeway connection.”

See the map below for new ramps (blue) and ramps that will be removed (yellow).

The work is part of the current $73 million phase of the Centennial Bowl that broke ground in January 2019.

The 2,635-foot-long northbound US Highway 95 to westbound 215 Beltway flyover connector opened to traffic on Monday, Sept. 28. And the remaining southbound U.S. Highway 95 to eastbound 215 Beltway flyover is still on track to finish construction by mid-December.

The massive undertaking is funded through a combination of federal ($19 million) and state ($54 million) dollars.