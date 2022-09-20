LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new public health center is now open in the east valley of Las Vegas.

The Fremont Public Health Center is open four days a week at 2830 East Fremont Street (near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue).

new public health center (SNHD)

Fremont Public Health Center (SNHD)

Clark County Commissioners Tick Segerblom and Marilyn Kirkpatrick attended the open house which was held on Tuesday morning to showcase the new facility.

Primary care and family planning services are also provided at the health center.

COVID and Monkeypox vaccinations will also be offered beginning on Oct. 4.

WHERE: 2830 E. Fremont Street

HOURS: Tuesday – Friday 8 a.m – 6 p.m.

