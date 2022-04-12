LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Karaoke bars are popular across the Las Vegas valley, but those that serve alcohol are off limits to minors.

In a recent county commissioner meeting, a new proposal was introduced that would allow minors in karaoke bars where alcohol is served.

County Commissioner Justin Jones, who issued the proposal, said the possible changes were a good idea.

“I got some contacts from some of the karaoke establishments in my district because I represent Spring Valley and the Spring Mountain area,” he said. “We think it should just be like any other type of activity. We will put some limitations on the number of hours minors can be in the karaoke place.”

Over at Kamu Ultra Karaoke at The Venetian, even though it’s not up to code, they do allow minors in their facility until 10 p.m.

“We do allow family celebrations to come in here, we still want to accept the minor as a family unit, so they can have a good time together,” said server Baihan Jiang. “They have to be with an adult, and we are not allowed to serve alcohol in the room.”

702 Karaoke told 8 News Now that not allowing minors in the karaoke rooms has made things easier for the business.

“Minors in the past, we used to accept them before a certain time, before 10 or 11 p.m. or they would have to be accompanied by parents,” said 702 Karaoke owner Jeff Yi. “In my personal opinion, not allowing minors is easier to run logistically, just because minors, if they try to come in with their friends, they will try and sneak in beverages and as a business owner, you don’t want to deal with that liability.”

If you’re under 21 and want to come to 702 Karaoke, they have their restaurant license, so minors are allowed in their dining area.

The next step for the proposal is drafting an ordinance, which should be done this month with a final vote happening in May.