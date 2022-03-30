LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New casinos and entertainment venues are popping up in Las Vegas as the city continues to grow.

About 2.7 million people called southern Nevada home in 2021, and the number is expected to rise to 3.4 million by 2060. As more residents move to the city, so are more venues.

MSG Sphere is currently being built and is hoping to take entertainment into the digital future. Located behind the Venetian, the venue will be the largest spherical structure in the world, making it a first of its kind as an entertainment destination for concerts, award shows, and attractions expected to debut next year.

A few blocks away from the sphere is the 67-story Fontainebleau Hotel and Casino, which is hoping to change the Las Vegas skyline.

The development is already establishing its white logo across the hotel tower, and renderings of the property show upscale ballroom areas, a pool, and an eye-catching crisscross design. The property is expected to open in late 2023.

Growth is not just happening along the Strip — Durango Casino and Resort is Station Casino’s newest property and is already underway along the 215 and Durango Road.

The casino will include an 83,000 square foot casino floor, over 200 guest rooms, restaurants, sportsbooks, a convention space, and a pool, and is expected to be completed in late 2023.

Additionally, the new $84 million Dollar Loan Center recently hosted their first events in Henderson and became home to the valley’s first indoor football team, the Las Vegas Knight Hawks, and the Henderson Silver Knights minor league hockey team.

Another project is still in development south of the Strip: the Brightline Rail Station, which would feature a high-speed train that would connect Las Vegas to Victorville. The company said it’s expected to be built in the next few years.