New project in Henderson will revitalize Water Street District

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A new project called “The Watermark” is hoping to bring some life back to downtown Henderson. The massive $50 million development is modeled after other renowned downtown districts across the country.

It will include space for apartments, offices, entertainment and restaurants.

The hope is to bring new people to the area and match the new feel of downtown, especially with other new properties, like Lifeguard Arena.

“I really think it’s going to change the dynamic of Water Street, with the two buildings standing face-to-face and the activities in between,” said Tom Wucherer of Strada Development Group. “Our design is really going to compliment across the street, and I think it’s going to create a wonderful space to be.”

The Watermark is expected to be completed by early next year.