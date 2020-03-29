New Poll: Trump’s approval rating up most among non-voters

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus as he walks to Marine One to depart the White House, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Washington. Trump is en route to Norfolk, Va., for the sailing of the USNS Comfort, which is headed to NewYork. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CNN) — The coronavirus pandemic is giving President Trump a boost in approval ratings. Interestingly, the jump is coming from non-voters.

A new “ABC News-Washington Post” poll finds that Trump’s approval rating among all adults is 48 percent.

Trump scores a very similar 49 percent approval rating with registered voters.

A number of the groups rating Pres. Trump the highest are people least likely to be watching the news about the pandemic, and younger and less-educated Americans, according to the poll.

Trump’s disapproval rating among all adults is 46 percent, the poll states.

The poll also shows that the president and former Vice President Joe Biden are in a tight and competitive race for the White House.

