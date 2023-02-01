LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new police substation is coming to Las Vegas’ famous Fremont Street. City council members approved a partnership Wednesday between Las Vegas Metropolitan police and the Fremont Street Experience for the substation.

“Public Safety is the city’s top priority and this new substation will allow for an increased law enforcement presence in downtown and specifically the Fremont Street Experience,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “We want all of our residents and visitors to enjoy everything that our city has to offer while being confident that they are safe and secure.”

Deputy City Marshals patrolling Fremont Street. (Credit: City of Las Vegas)

Deputy city marshals, Metro officers, and Fremont Street Experience security will work together and use the substation. It will be located at 425 E. Fremont and will open later this year. It’s part of the city’s Operation S.A.F.E.R. program. There will also be representatives from the city’s Business Licensing team at the same location.