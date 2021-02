LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we head into the warmer months, it’s great to get outdoors.

If you’re looking to get out and active, a new pickleball tournament complex is coming to Sunset Park. It will have 24 courts, new lighting, restrooms and a tournament building.

This will all be located just south of the tennis courts.

Our new Pickleball Tournament Facility is almost here. Rafael Construction Company is doing an outstanding job constructing this state of the art 24 court complex at Sunset Park. pic.twitter.com/qfXDjsc5t6 — clarkcountypark (@ClarkCountyPark) January 20, 2021

Clark County officials say it should by open late May or early June.