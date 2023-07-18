LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dreamscape Companies, owner of the Rio Hotel & Casino, released a first look at the refresh planned for the off-Strip icon Tuesday.

According to the company news release, 1,427 rooms in the Ipanema Tower at the resort will be renovated. The upgrades are said to include new furnishings and fittings, conversions from tubs to showers, and separate living and sleeping zones. All rooms will feature a 65-inch television, wifi, and a sectional sofa with a pull-out bed.

The Rio Hotel & Casino releases a first look at the renovation plans. (Credit: Jeff Green Photography)

The Rio Hotel & Casino releases a first look at the renovation plans. (Credit: Jeff Green Photography)

The Rio Hotel & Casino releases a first look at the renovation plans. (Credit: Jeff Green Photography)

The Rio Hotel & Casino releases a first look at the renovation plans. (Credit: Jeff Green Photography)

The Rio Hotel & Casino releases a first look at the renovation plans. (Credit: Jeff Green Photography)

“We are excited to start the remodel this summer and are eagerly anticipating the moment our guests get to experience the refreshed rooms for themselves,” said Eric Birnbaum, Dreamscape founder.

The renovations are expected to reach completion in the first quarter of 2023, and the property will remain open throughout the process.

The Rio Hotel & Casino releases a first look at the renovation plans. (Credit: Jeff Green Photography)

The reveal comes weeks after it was announced that Dreamscape would be taking over operations of the Rio Hotel and Casino from Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The 2019 announcement of the resort’s $516.3 million sale from Caesars to Dreamscape included information on a lease that would see Caesars remain the property operator.

There was still no indication whether guests would still be able to utilize the Caesars Rewards program at the property when Rio operations move from Caesars Entertainment to Dreamscape Companies.