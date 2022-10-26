LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been almost three years since a deadly fire at the Alpine Motel in downtown Las Vegas.

Six people died and more than a dozen others were injured at the property located on 9th Street near Stewart.

“It’s going to be different people, different energies, and different vibes,” Yulica Arroyo said.

Arroyo had been working at Corner Grocery store in downtown Las Vegas for the past two years.

She’s witnessed firsthand the growth of the neighborhood which includes the DLux Lofts.

“With this one opening up more people will come,” Arroyo added.

The Alpine Motel fire investigation revealed it all started when someone was using their stove for heat. The fire quickly spread filling other apartments with heavy smoke.

Criminal charges were filed against property owner Alonzo Orozco accusing him of involuntary manslaughter and negligence. Orozco filed several lawsuits including one where he blamed others for the fire.

Last year the property sold and is listed online as the DLux Lofts

Offering three different floor plans and promises “A dedicated staff” for a “Higher standard of living,” according to its website.

As workers finish up at the new property neighbors told 8 News Now they hope something can be done to remember the six victims as they welcome new neighbors.

“Just positivity, no more throwing trash, and keep the neighborhood nice, safe, calm, and collected,” Arroyo said.

Orozco’s legal battles are still pending. 8 News Now reached out to the attorney who represents the victims’ families for comment but did not receive a response. The Dlux Lofts are expected to open early next year.



