The grand opening of the Everday Adoption Center in Henderson (Courtesy of Hearts Alive Village)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas non-profit dedicated to solving the issues surrounding vulnerable pets in Southern Nevada held the grand opening celebration of its new adoption center Saturday.

Hearts Alive Village was selected by PetSmart Charities as the newest partner in its Everyday Adoption Center program. The grand opening event featured food trucks, vendors, raffles, and reduced adoption fees.

The Everyday Adoption Center is inside the PetSmart store located at 286 West Lake Mead Boulevard in Henderson.

“We are so grateful to PetSmart Charities for this opportunity,” Christy Stevens, Hearts Alive Village’s Executive Director said. “We love Henderson and are thrilled to partner with the PetSmart staff to save lives and bring happiness to so many families.”

Hearts Alive Village rescued more than 8000 animals since its inception and with the new adoption center, the nonprofit is projected to increase adoptions by 1000 animals in the first year.

The adoption site can house up to 33 dogs and 10 cats. The center is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The new adoption center is said to enhance the already collaborative relationship with the Henderson Animal Shelter which is only 10 minutes away.