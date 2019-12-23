New pedestrian bridge opens on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Strip is one more bridge safer for pedestrians. The new pedestrian bridge over the Las Vegas Strip opened to the public Monday morning with a ribbon cutting.

It is located between Park MGM, T-Mobile Arena and Showcase Mall.

“This is an extremely busy intersection with more than 60,000 vehicles and 10,000 people crossing the street here every day, and even more when there are hockey games or other special events,” Commissioner Jim Gibson, who represents the district where the bridge is located, said. “From now on those pedestrians will be able to walk safely and freely across Las Vegas Boulevard high above the traffic. Public safety has always been a top priority for the County, and this bridge is another example of our continued commitment to protecting our residents and visitors.”

This is the 17th pedestrian bridge on Las Vegas Boulevard. Officials say construction on the project took 14 months.

People are now using the newest pedestrian bridge over the Las #Vegas Strip after Cmsr. Jim Gibson, #ClarkCounty Public Works, @MGMResortsIntl reps and @GoldenKnights cheerleaders cut the ribbon. Thousands of people will use this walkway everyday. pic.twitter.com/GEtQyfNeoN — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 23, 2019

Clark County says the next Strip pedestrian bridge is expected to connect the area in front of Bellagio to the area leading to Planet Hollywood. Construction could start on that project within two years.