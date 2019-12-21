New pedestrian bridge on the Strip to open Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new pedestrian bridge over the Las Vegas Strip will open to the public Monday morning. Clark County tweeted some pictures of the bridge and said construction on the project took 14 months.

This is the 17th pedestrian bridge on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The bridge is between Park MGM, T-Mobile Arena and Showcase Mall.

County officials say the next pedestrian bridge is expected to connect the area in front of the Bellagio Las Vegas to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. That construction could start within two years.