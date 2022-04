LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas has announced how soon more parking meters will be installed in downtown Las Vegas.

The city says it hopes to have the meters in place in the Arts District at the end of April.

The map below shows three different parking options visitors will get to choose from in the coming weeks.

Las Vegas Arts District parking meter map (Credit: City of Las Vegas)

All funds generated from the meters will help support the new parking garage set to be built in the Arts District by 2024.