New park opens in Skye Canyon community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Skye Canyon is welcoming a new park to their community in the northwest part of the valley.

Skye View Park, located on Eagle Canyon Avenue west of Egan Crest Drive, opened Friday.

The neighborhood park features a playground, lighted tennis court, pickleball courts, dog parks (for large and small dogs) and splash pad.

Courtesy: Skye Canyon Facebook

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the playground and restrooms will remain closed at this time.

All other amenities are available daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.⁣

“We hope you enjoy the new addition to Skye Canyon!” the community said in a Facebook post.