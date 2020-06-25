New park offers amenities to southwest Valley families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Now that more families are moving to the southwest Valley, Clark County Parks and Rec is busy planning new parks in the area.

Cougar Creek Park on Rainbow and Wigwam opened in early March. It has a little something for everyone and brings more greenery and activities for residents.

The park is nestled in a fast-growing neighborhood near Mark Fine Elementary School. The school was the inspiration for designing a park with an outdoor classroom and areas or kids to learn while they play.

“This is a great park; it has everything,” said father Mike Antonucci. His daughter trains with her soccer coach at Cougar Creek.

Antonucci says having the open green space has been helpful during the COVID-19 closure.

“It’s great for the kids, especially the kids with organized sports.”

While kids can enjoy the two playgrounds and a water play area, adults have options, too.

“We love that it has an exercise station over there because we’re really into fitness,” said Tarlene Karns.

Due to the rise in home sales, Clark County Parks is in the planning phases of four new parks. They’re expected to be completed in late 2021 and early 2022.

Some of the other amenities at Cougar Creek Park include picnic tables, pavilions and for pickleball players, several pickleball courts.