LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon has new ownership according to a Thursday news release.

In a news release from Lee Canyon, it was announced that the ski resort had been purchased by Mountain Capital Partners. According to its website, MCP also owns Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort in Taos, New Mexico, Brian Head Resort in Brian Head, Utah, Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Nordic Valley Resort in Eden, Utah, among others. It is the twelfth resort in MCP’s portfolio.

“The Southwest is home to me, my family, and our team. This is where we live, where we work,

and where we play, and Lee Canyon encapsulates everything we love about this region,” said James Coleman, managing partner for MCP.

MCP will offer a new program called Power Kid, which the news release calls “a free, no-strings-attached season pass for children ages 12 and younger.” The pass offers unlimited MCP ski and bike park access, including Lee Canyon.

The resort has received more than 260 inches of snow, which was a record for the area. Lee Canyon was previously owned by POWDR Corporation, and its local partner, the Thomas Family.