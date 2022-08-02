LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– County leaders are moving forward with plans they hope will make the Las Vegas Strip safer.

A new ordinance aims to keep anyone convicted of a crime within the corridor out, and some locals in the area agree, as they just want to feel safe again in their hometown.

Cris Basurto, a Las Vegas local, said he and his friends who work on the Strip have seen it change for the worse in recent years and feel like something needs to be done. “It’s been very scary as a local because we don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

The ‘Order Out Corridor,’ amendment was unanimously passed Tuesday (Aug 2). It states that if a person is convicted of committing any crime within the designated corridor they can be banned from the area for up to a year.

“If a person has been convicted of a crime there, and returns to the corridor, and happens to be subject to arrest, or say the police officer who arrested them, recognizing them, would subject that person to arrest for violating the order which has to be issued by a judge,” said Jim Gibson, chair of the Clark County Commissioners. Meaning if someone has been convicted of a crime, and returns to the corridor in spite of that, they can be arrested in violation of the new ordinance.

This ruling used to specifically be for trespassing and prostitution but now applies to anyone convicted of any crime on the Strip, felony or misdemeanor.

Councilman Gibson stated that this new ruling will not be enacted right away, but should be in the next couple of months.