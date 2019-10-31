New option for therapy, counseling services available to 1 October survivors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 1 October survivors will now have another option as to where they can seek therapy and counseling services. It’s all thanks to funding from the Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program.

English and Spanish-speaking families and individuals will have access to outreach, therapy, counseling and case management over the next two years through Silver State health Services.

The United Way of Southern Nevada and the state have teamed up to ensure funds go directly to their intended use. A portion of them were specifically designated for the Spanish speaking community.

“We will never forget how 1 October changed the fabric of our city, but more than that, we will always remember the way our community came together,” said UWSN president and CEO Kyle Rahn in a press release. “Through continued support and counseling services such as these, together, we are making our community stronger every day.”

Survivors can access the newly-funded services through Silver State Health’s website or at 702-471-0420.