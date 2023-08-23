Grocery Outlet, located at 3890 Blue Diamond Rd., Suite B, the Las Vegas store will host its grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A new option for grocery shoppers is headed to the southwest Las Vegas area.

Grocery Outlet announced that it will open its first Las Vegas location at the end of August.

The store will host a grand opening at the new location at 3890 Blue Diamond Rd., Suite B, near Arville Street, on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 9 a.m.

It is located in the same shopping center as Kohl’s, Big Lots, and Target.

The company owns 400 stores across the U.S. including northern Nevada, Idaho, and California, and has been in business since 1946, according to its website.

The news comes months after the announcement of a proposed merger with Kroger buying Albertson’s stock in an estimated $24.6 billion deal.