Recreational use of marijuana became legal in Nevada starting July 1, 2017. (Getty images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board has unveiled new online tools and resources for those looking to apply for cannabis consumption lounge licenses.

From downloadable worksheets, and checklists to video tutorials on how to apply for a lounge agent card can all now be found on the board’s website.

In June, the Cannabis Compliance Board officially voted to approve the rules and regulations for cannabis lounges and the application process.

Last week, Clark County Commissioners tabled the discussion on regulations for another month.