New online tool for Nevadans struggling to pay mortgages amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new online portal has launched that is designed to help Nevada homeowners experiencing financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s called The Homeowner Connect, or THOC, and is a one-stop resource for homeowners and can also be accessed through the Home Means Nevada website which helps with foreclosure mediation.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to make THOC available for all Nevadans and appreciate the cooperation of the mortgage servicing community as we assist Nevada homeowners in dealing with the events related to the COVID-19 public health emergency and further our efforts to promote home retention in our state,” said HMN President Shannon Chambers.

THOC offers information on the steps that can occur prior to default and offer information about the Foreclosure Mediation Program and whether a homeowner is eligible.

According to the news release, “Homeowners that are currently in a forbearance related to COVID-19, not making payments, unable to make payments, or in other situations can receive information on what their options might be from a HUD certified counselor.”

In addition, the portal will connect homeowners to eligible programs should mortgage relief and home retention programs become available at both the state and federal level in the future.