New online dashboard launches to track Clark County’s environmental initiatives

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) launched a new online dashboard today.

The Earth Day Launch of the Sustainability and Climate Action dashboard gives residents a place to see the county’s efforts to promote sustainable practices and climate action to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The dashboard, at AllinClarkCounty.com, has a Virtual Earth Day section that includes a quiz on climate change.

Related Content Clark County adopts climate, sustainability plan to guide policies

“This dashboard is designed specifically to give the community a transparent and comprehensive outline of the County’s plan to modernize its operations to address the impacts of climate change in our community,” said DES Assistant Director Jodi Bechtel.

“Additionally, this dashboard provides tips and information for individuals to incorporate sustainable practices into their homes and everyday lives,” Bechtel said.

The site takes users through the five sections of the county’s Sustainability and Climate Action Plan:

Clean, reliable energy. Resiliency. Smart waste management and reduction. Sustainable transportation. Water conservation and protection.

The Sustainability and Climate Action dashboard was developed for Clark County by Kim Lundgren Associates, Inc., a consulting firm specializing in climate and sustainability issues for local governments.