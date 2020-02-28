New offensive, defensive pairings triggering Knights winning streak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The Golden Knights will try to win their eighth straight game Friday at home against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Knights are hitting their stride and clicking while a lot of experimenting is going on since coach Peter DeBoer took over. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ mixing up lines is a dangerous thing to do, unless it works. Line combinations along on which a center is paired with two wingers accompanied by defensive pairings that are just as important. The Golden Knights have a lot of talent they can work with on the roster.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.