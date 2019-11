LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s Zoning Commission has approved a new hotel and casino off-the-Strip.

They haven’t released a name yet, but the project will take up 60-acres of land located near Harmon and Koval Lane. The lot has been empty for years.

In addition to the casino, developers plan to build high-rise towers, a shopping center, and a 5-story underground parking garage.

There is currently no construction timeline.