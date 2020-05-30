NEW: Number of COVID-19 cases increase by more than 100 in Clark County, 5K tests conducted statewide in 24-hour period

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County had an increase of 122 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, but no new COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) on Saturday.

SNHD is now reporting a total of 6,579 confirmed cases and 340 deaths, according to its dashboard that updates daily.

Statewide, COVID-19 deaths increased to 415 on Friday afternoon, up five since Friday morning. There have been no new deaths reported as of Saturday morning.

Nevada reached 8,495 confirmed cases Saturday morning after increasing by 145 cases overnight.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

According to SNHD, 509 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday and reported 9,325 tests Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). New tests reported Thursday and Friday dropped below the level of 4,000 that Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak had set as a daily goal.

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reported 5,050 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

As of Friday, a total of 160,499 tests have been conducted in the state.

Because the data shows that the state is performing well and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak announced Tuesday that Nevada can move into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 14.6 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 5,117 recovered cases; that’s 79.2% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,563 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

Totals through Thursday, May 28:

Las Vegas: 4,808 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 807 positive tests

Henderson: 617 positive tests

Boulder City: 33 positive tests

Mesquite: 19 positive tests

Pahrump: 49 positive tests

WASHOE COUNTY — Health officials reported four COVID-19 deaths on Friday afternoon. The patients include three women in their 80s — all with underlying health conditions — and a man in his 60s. The county’s total now stands at 59 deaths. Another 17 positive tests for coronavirus pushed the county to 1,531 total cases. Officials said 59 people are currently hospitalized and 856 people have recovered.

NYE COUNTY — One new positive test for COVID-19 was reported on the state’s website Friday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 63, which includes one person who tested positive for antibodies. The new case came in Pahrump, where 49 positive tests are reported. County officials reported Thursday morning that a second person has died from COVID-19. The person who died was a Pahrump resident.

LYON COUNTY — Health officials reported four new positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday. The county reported its first death on Thursday, and has now reported 61 positive tests. Friday’s new cases involve two males under the age of 18, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 50s. Two people are currently hospitalized and 47 people have recovered.

CARSON CITY — A woman in her 50s has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Friday. The area has now reported a total of 95 positive tests and four deaths. No one is currently hospitalized and 65 people have recovered.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Eight counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill, Lyon and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.