NEW: 13 new deaths reported in Clark County; number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada surpasses 2,000

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are 13 new deaths reported in Clark County, according to Southern Nevada Health District. There is a total of 54 deaths reported in the county and 58 reported statewide.

Nevada has now surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 cases, according to Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services. The DHHS also reported 12 new deaths Monday night.

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nevada increased by more than 100 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is now 2,087, up 134 from Monday’s total of 1,953.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 126 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,734 active COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Health District has reported 54 deaths, Washoe County has had four deaths and Elko County has one reported death.

The majority of the state’s COVID-19 cases and deaths are in Southern Nevada.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY: With 17 additional cases reported on Monday, Washoe County is up to 281 cases. The county reports that 30 people have fully recovered. Four people with COVID-19 have died in Washoe County.

CARSON CITY: A woman in her 20s has tested positive for COVID-19. She is the 11th person in Carson City to test positive. Officials report she is self-isolating at home as they investigate possible recent close contacts.

NYE COUNTY: One new case was reported in Pahrump on Monday, April 6. The county’s total number of COVID-19 positive tests now stands at 9, and about 290 test results have been reported to the county.

Nye County is offering drive-up COVID-19 testing this week.

*Pahrump: Wednesday, April 8th, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

*Amargosa: Thursday, April 9th, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

*Beatty: Thursday, April 9th, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

*Tonopah: Thursday, April 9th, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

*Round Mountain: Friday, April 10th, noon to 2 p.m.

Those interested MUST pre-register. For more details, click here.