New North Las Vegas housing development hopes to improve community

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A change is coming to the face of the north Las Vegas valley, as a new housing development hopes to increase revenue and better the community.

8 News Now spoke with Beazer Homes, the company behind “Meadowbrook,” as they are gearing up to launch 22 new homes for families all over the valley.

“We are currently offering three floor plans, and they are all single-story, which we know customers really like,” said Steven Cervino, Las Vegas division president of Beazer Homes. “They range from 1750-square-feet, that’s a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, to just under 2200-square-feet.”

Located right off of West Gowan Road and Simmons Street, these single-story homes are meant to appeal to the masses, targeting families in particular.

“North Las Vegas provides a good opportunity from an affordability standpoint. We can do things, like increase lot sizes, at a really affordable price that our builders aren’t able to do in other areas of the valley,” said Cervino.

Eight homes have sold thus far, and they take about five months to build.

Susie Borlend, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, is ecstatic about the new development.

She says before, the lot was just a wasteland people would use to dispose of their debris. She hopes Meadowbrook will increase the value of her home now, too.

“I’m excited. It’s something bright and fresh and exciting,” said Borlend.

“The lot before was just a desert with mattresses all over. People would bring their palm branches and just throw them there and beer cans. Now they have cleaned it up and made it look like a really nice area.”

