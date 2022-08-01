LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District leaders hosted a ribbon cutting on the grounds of the school district’s latest high school to open this year.

Central Technical Training Academy and Global Community High School celebrated its grand opening on Monday.

The new school is located at 1725 South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

Central Technical Training Academy is a non-traditional high school focusing on career pathway training through CTE coursework, credentialing, and work-based learning opportunities.

Dr. Jesus Jara superintendent at CCSD, Olivia Diaz Las Vegas City Councilwoman, Irene Cepeda the CCSD board of school trustee, Liliana Bonderov the Central Technical Training Academy Principal, and Elena Fabunan Global Community High School Principal.

Fanned out colorful books forming an abstract pattern of explosion.

The mission of Global Community High School is to provide a rigorous, relevant, and diverse education to limited English speakers by modeling respect, building cultural community, and using innovative research-based instruction while instilling the values of academic excellence and civic responsibility.