New non-stop flight from Las Vegas to Paris takes off Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Wednesday afternoon, travelers have the option to fly direct from Las Vegas to Paris. There will be two flights a week offered.

Level will operate non-stop flights between Paris Orly Airport and McCarran International Airport on Wednesdays and Sundays. The service is expected to have an estimated $46 million impact on Clark County.

Level, an international airlines group, is a low-cost airline and is offering the flights starting as low as $179 one way. The airline offers economy and premium economy seats.

McCarran’s international travel options continue to increase. Other international flights were added over the summer including flights to Amsterdam, Tel Aviv, Monterry, Mexico and Cologne, Germany.

Almost 3 million international passengers came through through McCarran over the past year which was an increase over the previous year.

The new Paris flight is the first regularly scheduled non-stop service from Paris to Las Vegas since 2014. You can find a link to this new service here.