New non-profit works to unify community, encourages Las Vegas residents to vote

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new non-profit is hoping to bring together communities across Las Vegas.

“There’s more that unites us than divides us in our society,” Mary Beth Scow, the president of Stand for Faith, Family, and Freedom told 8 News Now, and this is their core message.

The non-partisan, non-denominational group came together Tuesday to share their message of unity, saying it’s needed in communities across Las Vegas and around the nation.

“As we’re talking to each other and sharing our opinions, we can certainly do that in a respectful way as we allow others to have their opinion and express our own,” Scow said.

The group distributed 20,000 car decals across the valley during their kick-off event on Tuesday. They hope it will encourage others to join.

Right now, Stand for Faith, Family, and Freedom is focusing on making sure community members are ready for the upcoming election.

“Hoping to support those through voting, and encouraging others to vote, doing research on candidates,” Scow explained.

Supporters of the group say creating unity needs to start at home, and with neighbors.

“Working closest to home is where we have the greatest opportunity for impact for good on people’s lives,” Dawn, a support of Stand for Faith, Family and Freedom said. “Knowing our neighbors is important, we can come together in unity. Loving our neighbors, we can make the world better.”

While the organization will not endorse any political candidates, it encourage members to support laws that uphold their core principles.

