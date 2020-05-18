NEW: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County, hospitalizations continue to decrease

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County did not report any new COVID-19 related deaths Monday morning, but the number of cases did increase by 97 in the last 24 hours. As more testing sites open, health experts say to expect the number of COVID-19 cases to rise.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reporting a total of 296 deaths and 5,463 cases, according to the SNHD’s daily report.

Nearly 600 new cases have been reported in Clark County in the last week.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 12.7 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County was reported at 4,055 (74.2%) Monday, much lower than previously reported — possibly because of a change in how that number is calculated. The county revised the way it is reporting many of the statistics and a new dashboard is in the works.

Sunday’s report shows one additional hospitalization in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,437 people have been hospitalized in Clark County since the pandemic began, according to SNHD.

The number of positive cases in Nevada grew by 49 over the last day, bringing the total to 6,906.

The agency reported 350 deaths in its Sunday afternoon COVID-19 update, adding one new COVID-19 related death since Saturday.

More COVID-19 tests are being conducted across the state as more test sites open. The state saw its largest jump of tests performed this weekend after it increased by 8,500 from Friday to Saturday, according to Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

More than 97,000 tests have been conducted throughout the state and nearly 75,000 tests for the virus have come back negative. The number of tests performed increased by 1,140 in the last 24 hours.

The majority of Nevada’s coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

These totals were reported on Friday, May 15:

Las Vegas: 3,919 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 649 positive tests

Henderson: 505 positive tests

Boulder City: 31 positive tests

Mesquite: 14 positive tests

Pahrump: 43 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — A new death involving a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions was reported on Sunday. There have been 47 deaths related to COVID-19 cases in the county. Also, 54 new positive tests were reported, bringing the total to 1,256. Officials say 657 people have recovered and 55 people are currently hospitalized.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — Three new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported Sunday. Three women — one in her 20s, one in her 40s and one in her 50s — are self-isolating at home as officials investigate possible close contacts. The county now has 74 COVID-19 cases.

CARSON CITY — One new case involving a woman in her 40s was reported on Sunday. The area now has a total of 71 positive tests for COVID-19. Officials say 44 people have recovered and three people are currently hospitalized.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.