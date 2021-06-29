New nightclub, bar trends showcased at Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From healthier drinks to touchless ordering at the bar, the pandemic has changed how people are enjoying Vegas nightlife.

8 News Now stopped by the Nightclub & Bar Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center to check out the big trends you’ll see next time you have a night out. Major companies, local businesses and some celebrities were in attendance for a taste of the latest.

“We’re going to be in nightclubs, also in restaurants, with special flavors,” shared Jose Iorio, founder and partner of Booze Cream.

They sell 16-proof liquor-infused ice cream.

“During the pandemic that we all went through, one of the most sold products on the planet was ice cream and alcohol,” Iorio told us. “So, why not?”

After a year of staying apart, shareable experiences, like enjoying a pint of ice cream with friends, are growing in popularity.

“We’ve seen things that probably would have happened anyways simply be expedited and happen a lot sooner,” said Alexi Khajavi, president of travel and hospitality at Questex, a company that helped put on the convention.

He explains these are trends, such as mixing healthier options with alcohol, an example being tea-infused liquor used in place of soda.

“A lot of this stuff is so innovative that we’re blown away ourselves,” Khajavi said. “People aren’t just looking for the next IPA or the next spirit.”

Technology was also bringing in crowds, with booths showcasing high-tech appliances, QR codes and new payment apps.

“Through a crisis, it really forces you to change, to adapt and to make changes to your business and how you operate,” Khajavi said. “I think that will only provide a stronger sector moving forward.”

The convention is also tackling the issue of staffing shortages. They’ve launched an unemployment zone to help connect hospitality employers with those looking for a job.