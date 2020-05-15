NEW: Nevada’s COVID-19 deaths unchanged at 339; 115 new cases statewide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 339 deaths in its Friday morning COVID-19 update — unchanged from Thursday afternoon.

Positive tests in Nevada are at 6,614, up 115 over Thursday.

Nearly 86,000 tests have been conducted throughout the state and more than 65,000 tests for the virus have come back negative. Testing is increasing across the state as more testing sites open. The number of tests performed increased by around 3,000 in the last 24 hours.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County exceeded 4,300 Tuesday morning, according to the health district website that tracks and releases numbers daily. SNHD now reports that 4,305 people have recovered from the virus.

Clark County reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday morning, along with 99 more positive cases, this comes one day after the second largest one-day jump in cases was reported since COVID-19 first hit the county in March.

The largest jump in cases was reported on March 30, as Clark County saw an increase of 225 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period and the second highest was reported Wednesday with 176 cases.

Clark County now has a total of 282 deaths and 5,144 cases, according to the SNHD’s daily report.

During a news conference Wednesday, SNHD’s Dr. Fermin Leguen said more positive tests should be expected as testing expands in the community.

The majority of coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

These totals were reported on Thursday, May 14:

Las Vegas: 3,702 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 620 positive tests

Henderson: 470 positive tests

Boulder City: 31 positive tests

Mesquite: 13 positive tests

Pahrump: 42 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

CARSON CITY — Five new COVID-19 cases were reported late Thursday. The new positive tests involve: a male and a female under the age of 18, two men in their 40s, and a woman in her 40s. Expanded testing began last weekend, and more positive tests are likely. Carson City now has a total of 63 cases, including two deaths. No one is currently hospitalized.

STOREY COUNTY — A man in his 40s has tested positive for COVID-19, the county’s first known case. Health officials are working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Storey County is east of Reno, and the home to Tesla’s “Gigafactory” plant.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.