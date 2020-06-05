New Nevada unemployment claims decline for 5th consecutive week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the fifth straight week, the number of new unemployment claims decreased.

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, 11,337 claims were filed for benefits for the week ending May 30, which was down 27% from the previous week.

Since the beginning of the year, 507,177 claims have been filed, 485,525 of those were within the past 12 weeks.

DETR was supposed to hold its weekly news conference Friday at 10 but it was canceled due to technical issues.

Gig, contract workers and the unemployed who are now eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PAU) filed 18,700 new claims last week. The previous week 37,566 were filed. Those claims should be filed on www.EmployNV.gov.

Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the nation, near 30%, in the month of April, which was the first full month of business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even with national unemployment at a high 13.3%, A national jobs report released earlier Friday showed some promising news. The government said Friday that the economy added 2.5 million jobs last month, driving unemployment down from 14.7% in April.