LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New state laws go into effect on July 1, one of which focuses on gun safety.

Starting Saturday, Senate Bill 294 will go into effect requiring a licensed dealer to provide a locking device securing a firearm with each sale or transfer.

“Having a firearm and being able to protect yourself is one side of safety but locking it up and making it sure it isn’t used against you, is the other side of it,” Kris Chanski, General Manager of The Range 702 said.

Over at The Range 702, safety has always been their top priority and properly locking up your firearm is of the utmost importance.

“For years, almost every gun manufacturer has been providing a lock with every gun sale so it’s something that is standard within the industry, and for our gun store. It’s something that we always talk about and provide for our customers,” Chanski added.

Along with this new law comes public signage telling the public about safe storage. A requirement for all licensed dealers to have in their stores and although Chanski is pleased to see steps being taken to prevent reckless gun violence, she said she doesn’t see it making much of a difference.

“It’s important to have these conversations. Obviously, we can look at our country and we know there are problems, but I don’t think a sign is going to solve them,” she said.

The Range 702 offers free safety classes to anyone who purchases a gun through their business. In Nevada, it is a misdemeanor to leave a gun where children can access it.