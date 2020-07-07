NEW: Nevada sets new record for hospitalizations, reports nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After seeing a decrease in hospitalizations on Sunday, Nevada recorded its highest increase in hospitalization cases with more than 800 reported Monday, according to data released by the state Tuesday.

Nevada and Clark County also recorded their third-highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is reporting 876 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new COVID-19-related deaths across the state.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

There are now 23,785 confirmed cases and 548 deaths in Nevada.

The state has reported its five largest single-day increases for COVID-19 case in the past two weeks.

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases Date reported 1 985 July 2 2 887 June 24 3 876 July 6 4 857 July 3 5 848 July 4 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 4

While cases increased, so did testing, with 6,970 tests conducted statewide in the last day. Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate is up for the 20th day in a row, at 7.6 percent.

While there was a dip in fewer hospitalizations on Monday, the state recorded its highest hospitalization case count today with nearly 850. The chart below shows Monday’s hospitalization count exceeding any number before it, including April’s peak point of 711 hospitalizations recorded on April 8.

According to the hospitalizations data provided by the state, Nevada is up 849 confirmed and suspected cases. This time last week, there were 630 cases of hospitalizations reported; that’s a 219 jump in cases. Hospitalizations have been rising since mid-June when they averaged in the mid-300’s.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

Of Nevada’s 876 new cases, 836 of them were reported in Clark County on Monday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Tuesday. This is the third-largest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day in Clark County.

The health district is reporting 11 new COVID-19-related deaths and 37 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 450 deaths, 19,654 confirmed cases and 2,108 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 4,375 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nearly half (47.9%) of the positive cases reported in Clark County are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive Wednesday, June 24, making face masks mandatory in Nevada effective Thursday at at 11:59 p.m. Sisolak pointed to the increasing number of cases and said the state is not ready to move to Phase 3. He said any discussion of that is tabled for the time being.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

As of Tuesday, a total of 383,856 tests have been conducted in Nevada, that’s up 6,970 from the previous day.

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 19.3 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

A total of 2,108 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 37 in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. There is a total of 11,866 recovered cases; that’s 60.4% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

