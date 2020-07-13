NEW: Nevada sets new record for hospitalizations, more than 800 new COVID-19 cases reported

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada set a new record Sunday for the number of hospitalizations with more than 950, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

After seeing a few days of decreases in hospitalization cases, Nevada recorded its highest number of confirmed/suspected hospitalizations on Sunday with 953. The highest number of hospitalizations have all been reported in the last week.

The previous record high was on Wednesday, July 8 with 935 cases, according to data released by the state. Thursday’s number was at 924 hospitalizations and Friday’s was 918. These are the highest hospitalizations numbers since April 8 when they reached a peak of 711.

As of Sunday, there are 953 confirmed/suspected hospitalizations, this is up 58 from Saturday’s data of 895. Hospitalizations have increased by 104 in the last week.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations Date reported 1 953 July 12 2 935 July 8 3 924 July 9 4 918 July 10 5 895 July 11 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 7

Click HERE to see the SNHD dashboard, page 7

As of Sunday, 250 patients are in ICU units across the state, this is up 11 from the previous day. This is the highest number of ICU patients recorded since the state first began tracking ICU data. There are 107 patients on ventilators, this is down 7 from the previous day.

The state is also reporting 832 new COVID-19 cases as more than 8,000 tests were conducted statewide in the past 24 hours. This is the state’s ninth largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases.

There are now 28,515 confirmed cases and 593 deaths in Nevada, with no new deaths reported in the last day.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Nevada is continually setting new records for cases, hospitalizations, ICU patients and testing.

The state reported a record-breaking 1,004 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 9. Nevada also reported its second highest number of patients in ICU units on the same day last week, with 248.

The state has reported its five largest single-day increases for COVID-19 case in the past two to three weeks.

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases Date reported 1 1,004 July 9 2 985 July 2 3 930 July 10 4 887 June 24 5 876 July 6 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 4

Nevada reported 8,735 tests performed on Sunday. This is the eighth highest number of tests conducted statewide in a single day. The busiest testing days occurred this past week with a single-day record number of 12,776 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 7.

Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate has been in an upward trend for 25 of the past 26 days. It was down for one day on July 7 but back up on Wednesday. The positivity rate as of Sunday is at 8.1 percent.

Of Nevada’s 832 new COVID-19 cases, 755 of them were reported in Clark County on Sunday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Monday. This is the seventh highest, single-day increase of cases reported in Clark County.

The health district is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths and no new hospitalizations. This is the second day in a row there have been no additional deaths reported in Clark County.

There is now a total of 483 deaths, 23,803 confirmed cases and 2,266 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 4,827 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nearly half (48%) of the positive cases reported in Clark County are in the age group of 25 to 49.

The Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

As the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a directive Thursday night aimed at bars and restaurants in certain counties to prevent further spread. He is mandating returning to Phase 1 restrictions at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 10.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

As of Monday, a total of 443,136 tests have been conducted in Nevada, that’s up 8,735 from the previous day.

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 20.7 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

A total of 2,266 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. There has been no increase in hospitalizations in the past 24 hours. This could be due to limited reporting over the weekend.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. There is a total of 15,864 recovered cases; that’s 66.6% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

