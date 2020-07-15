NEW: Nevada sets new record for hospitalizations as state exceeds 30K COVID-19 cases

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada set a new record for the number of hospitalizations with 1,051 confirmed/suspected cases reported Tuesday as the state exceeded 30,000 COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

NEVADA HOSPITALIZATIONS

The highest number of hospitalizations have all been reported in the last week. The previous record high was on Monday, July 13 with 983 cases.

As of Tuesday, there are 1,051 confirmed/suspected hospitalizations, this is up 68 from Monday’s data of 983. Hospitalizations have increased by 116 in the last week.

Top 5 Number of Hospitalizations Date reported 1 1,051 July 14 2 983 July 13 3 953 July 12 4 935 July 8 5 924 July 9

There are now 251 patients in ICU units across the state, this is up four from the previous day and the highest number of ICU patients recorded since the state first began tracking ICU data. There are 124 patients on ventilators, this is up three from the previous day.

Click to see the DHHS dashboard, page 7

NEVADA CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Nevada exceeded 30,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as more than 800 were reported in the past 24 hours.

This comes after Nevada and Clark County broke new records just a day earlier for the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with more than 1,000.

There are now 30,468 confirmed cases and 618 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada. There were 849 new cases and six new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last day. This is the ninth largest, single-day increase in state cases.

The Nevada DHHS says it is important to note that there is often a delay in death reporting. Cumulative daily death counts are displayed by the date of death, rather than the date the death was reported to the state. The total count for statewide deaths on the first tab may not equal the sum of the cumulative daily death counts because of cases where exact date of death is unknown or pending report.

Nevada is continually setting new records for cases, hospitalizations, ICU patients and testing.

The state has reported four of five of its largest single-day increases for COVID-19 case in the past two weeks.

Top 5 Number of COVID-19 cases Date reported 1 1,104 July 13 2 1,004 July 9 3 985 July 2 4 930 July 10 5 887 June 24 You can find this data on Nevada’s DHHS coronavirus dashboard, page 4

The state’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will see a rise in cases.

As of Wednesday, a total of 457,522 tests have been conducted in Nevada, that’s up 5,140 from the previous day.

Nevada’s cumulative test positivity rate has been in an upward trend for 27 of the past 28 days. It was down for one day on July 7 but back up on Wednesday. The positivity rate as of Tuesday is at 8.4 percent.

Click to see the DHHS Dashboard

CLARK COUNTY CASES, TESTING, DEATHS

Of Nevada’s 849 new COVID-19 cases, 787 of them were reported in Clark County on Tuesday, according to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Wednesday. This is the seventh largest, single-day increase of COVID-19 cases in Clark County.

The health district is reporting four new COVID-19-related deaths and 46 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 502 deaths, 25,611 confirmed cases and 2,351 hospitalizations, according to the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard that updates daily.

SNHD data shows that 5,314 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nearly half (48.4%) of the positive cases reported in Clark County are in the age group of 25 to 49.

Click to see the SNHD dashboard

The Southern Nevada Health District says it’s concerned that people have become complacent.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 21.55 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

A total of 2,351 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. There are 46 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continues to increase. There is a total of 17,498 recovered cases; that’s 68.3% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

As the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a directive Thursday night, July 9 aimed at bars and restaurants in certain counties to prevent further spread. He is mandating returning to Phase 1 restrictions at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 10.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

