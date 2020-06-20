NEW: Nevada sees largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 445, more than 10K tests conducted Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a second day straight, Nevada reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 445, and reported its highest number of tests conducted in a 24-hour period, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

On Friday the state reported, what was at that time, its highest jump in cases with 410. Saturday’s report is the second time since coronavirus data has been collected that Nevada has seen more than 400 cases in a 24-hour period.

Clark County saw its largest single-day increase with 407 new cases in the last day.

The county is reporting seven new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). The health district is also reporting 19 new hospitalizations.

There is now a total of 397 deaths, 10,259 confirmed cases and 1,832 hospitalizations, according to its dashboard that updates daily.

According to SNHD, 1,657 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nevada is nearing 13,000 cases after the report of 445 cases in the past 24 hours. There is currently 12,931 cases and eight new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 486.

The state broke records this week by recording its highest jump in cases three different times; first on Tuesday, then again Friday and now Saturday.

Clark County saw its second single-day increase of COVID-19 cases Tuesday since first reporting data in March after cases grew by 342 from Monday to Tuesday and exceeded the 9,000-mark.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

Gov. Steve Sisolak pointed to the increasing number of cases as one of the reasons why Nevada is not ready to move to phase 3 of reopening during a news conference on Monday. Because of this, the Governor has not lifted any additional restrictions. The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday, June 9, that Nevada’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. They are reminding Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus such as staying at home when possible, wearing a face-covering in public, maintaining six feet of social distancing and keeping up with proper hand hygiene.

While it appears there has been an upward trend in cases, experts think it is partially due to an increase in easily accessible testing statewide.

Click HERE to see the breakdown of cumulative cases and daily new cases, as reported by the DHHS.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted on Friday, June 19 with 10,311 tests.

The next highest number of tests performed in a single day was on Monday, May 25, with 9,325 tests reported the next day.

The third-highest number of tests was recorded on Thursday, June 11 with 7,487 tests. As of Saturday, a total of 274,879 tests have been conducted in Nevada.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

State officials are closely watching several measurements, including the number of patients currently in intensive care, and how many patients are using ventilators. Those numbers have been trending downward for two months, but any spike could indicate that hospitals need more resources.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 17 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 7,278 recovered cases; that’s 73.9% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,832 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 19 in the past 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

SEE ALSO: Friday’s reports